BERLIN, GERMANY (WCBD)- The 2023 Special Olympics World Games kicked off Saturday in Berlin, Germany.

The nine-day event brings together 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete against each other in 26 sports.

There are four South Carolinians representing the Palmetto State in this year’s games — two athletes, one unified partner, and one assistant coach.

“We look forward to watching them compete for the gold and enjoy an experience of a lifetime,” Special Olympics South Carolina (SOSC) said in a news release.

Charlotte Lewis – Kayaking

Charlotte Lewis, of Bluffton, has competed with Special Olympics in basketball, bocce, equestrian, and kayaking for the past four years. This year, she will compete in kayaking.

According to SOSC, Lewis is training to become a Global Messenger to advocate for her fellow athletes. She said she draws inspiration from NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his advocacy efforts for individuals with disabilities.

When she is not training, Lewis works at Publix supermarket as a cashier. She also enjoys attending CrossFit classes and knitting blankets to gift to others, according to her bio.

Josh Powell – Unified Bowling

Josh Powell, of Greenville, has been involved with Special Olympics in both Colorado and South Carolina for nearly 30 years, participating in athletics, bowling, and swimming. He will represent Special Olympics USA in bowling at the 2023 games.

Powell has served as a Global Messenger for the past eight years, traveling to China and the Philippines to spread a message of inclusion, according to his bio.

Powell holds an associate’s degree in ministry and a bachelor’s degree in education and currently works as a front desk associate at Hampton Inn & Suites. A classically-trained singer, Powell has also sung the United States National Anthem at a U.S. Embassy event in the Phillippines

Jim Powell – Unified Bowling

Jim Powell, of Simpsonville, will represent the U.S. as a Unified partner in bowling, alongside his son, Josh.

According to Special Olympics 2023, the Powells’ team placed third in their division in the Unified bowling finals.

Kelly Garrick – Golf

Kelly Garrick, of Irmo, has worked with SOSC for the past 22 years and will serve as an assistant coach in golf during the 2023 games.

Garrick is the current Senior Sports and Competition Director for SOSC and has served as the Head of Delegation for SOSC in all SO USA Games. In 2015, she attended the world games in Los Angeles, according to her bio.

SOSC officials said Garrick spends her free time teaching children’s music at her church, volunteering with Little League Baseball, and volunteering on the parent-teacher organization at her son’s school.

In addition to the athletes, South Carolina was represented by Major Matt Shaw from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office during the Law Enforcement Torch Run — the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics — through Germany last week.

Maj. Matt Shaw of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (Special Olympics South Carolina)

You can see the full 2023 Special Olympics World Games competition schedule and results here.