Mega Millions jackpot draws for nearly $400M Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you purchased your lottery tickets? Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot draws for $396 million.

That’s a cash value of $272.3 million.

State lottery officials say the run up to the $396 million jackpot began February 19 and has rolled 23 times without a winner.

South Carolinians who want to participate in the $396 million jackpot should purchase their $2 tickets by 10:00 p.m. for the 11:00 p.m. drawing.

Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. The odds of winning any Mega Millions® prize are approximately 1 in 24.

