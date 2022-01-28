Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $421 million for Jan. 28 drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- It could be someone’s lucky day!

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $421 million and a lucky player could take home the prize on Friday night.

The cash option is $290.9 million.

In order to take home the jackpot, players will need to match all five numbers and the gold Mega ball number.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million, but the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are about 1 in 24.

There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot down to $2.

The run up to the $421 million jackpot began Oct. 22 and has gone 27 times without a winner.

South Carolinians wanting to play must purchase tickets by 10 p.m. tonight in time for the 11 p.m. drawing.

