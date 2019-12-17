Mega Millions jackpot will be second largest of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The drawing for the second largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year is on Tuesday night!

The winner will receive $251.6 million in cash, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

Lottery Officials are still waiting for a winning ticket from last week’s jackpot to be claimed as well.

S.C. Education Lottery said that a ticket worth $30,000 was sold at the Park Lane Amoco in Columbia (7301 Park Lane Rd).

If you purchased a ticket from that location, check your numbers!

The winning numbers were: 17, 21, 29, 39, 56 and the Megaball was 22.

As always, S.C. Education Lottery asks everyone to play responsibly.

