Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots could ring in a very happy new year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dazzling jackpots could help you ring in a very happy new year! The South Carolina Education Lottery is closing out 2020 with two massing jackpot drawings at over $350 million.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot will draw for $376 million and Wednesday’s Powerball will draw for $363 million.

Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held.

Lottery officials say the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball are both the second highest of the year. “The previous draws saw more than 78,000 winning tickets sold across the state,” said officials with SCEL.

The Mega Millions drawing will happen on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. and Powerball will happen at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday.