Member of SC House, who attended an organizational session this week, has tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the South Carolina House, who attended an organizational session this week, has tested positive for COVID-19.

While the member has not been identified, a letter from the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House confirmed a positive COVID-19 diagnosis among a House member.

The letter from Patrick Dennis said anyone who was a close contact of that member has been asked to quarantine, and encouraged anyone who was in the Blatt Building to State House chamber over the two days to monitor themselves for symptoms.

“While the House continues to take as many precautions as possible and encourages all members and staff to also take as many precautions as possible, the possibility of transmission does exist,” the message from Dennis stated. “Those who had close contact with the infected person have been asked to quarantine for the period of time recommended by the CDC.

The South Carolina House met for the organizational session on December 1st and 2nd.