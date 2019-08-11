Midlands 12-year-old cuts grass to earn money for college

A Midlands 12-year-old is trying to get a head start on his future.

Jaylin Clyburn has always had a heart for helping those in his community. He decided to save some money for college by doing something that would help out his neighbors.

He put up a Facebook post and started advertising his new business cutting grass.

He’s met new friends who have helped him with his business. He’s even gotten a new lawnmower to make sure the job is perfect.

He said he’s cut more than 100 lawns this summer and has no plans to stop once school begins.

