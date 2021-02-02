Military doctor tapped to lead DHEC faces Senate Medical Affairs committee screening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators on Tuesday interviewed the retired military doctor tapped to lead the state’s beleaguered health and environmental agency.

Dr. Edward Simmer needs to get approval from the Senate Medical Affairs Committee and the full Senate before he can take the reins.

Simmer previously oversaw civilian health care insurance for the military and ran the Naval hospital in Beaufort.

The board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control chose him out of 83 candidates in December.

He’ll take the lead on the agency’s coronavirus pandemic response while juggling other public health duties and environmental regulation if confirmed.