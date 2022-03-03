BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Beaufort County said a military plane crashed near Halfmoon Island/Coosaw Plantation on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they were in contact with the pilot and co-pilot, both of which are safe.

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m.

“The area of where the plane went down is uninhabited,” the sheriff’s office said. “The federal government will investigate the crash.”

The Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort told News 2’s sister station, WSAV, they did not have a comment at this time.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.