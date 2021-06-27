Miss South Carolina announces Bluffton woman as winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 19-year-old Julia Herrin has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.

Herrin, from Bluffton and attends Auburn University, won the pageant Saturday at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

For her talent, Herrin performed Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement on the piano.

She will be awarded a $60,000 scholarship and is to compete in the Miss America competition in December.

Herrin will speak at a press conference alongside Miss Teen South Carolina, 17-year-old Dabria Aguilar, on June 27 at the Hilton Hotel on Senate Street in Columbia.

Miss Charleston Christina Grace Harding made the top 10 while Miss North Charleston Brook Vu and Miss Berkeley County Carli Drayton made the top 16.