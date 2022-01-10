Missing Easley man found dead in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found dead in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified body of an adult man was found Sunday morning at around 8:20 a.m. near Brown Road in Piedmont, which is being described as a rock quarry.

Deputies said search and rescue teams were searching for Gary Lance George, a missing person, when they found the body.

The coroner’s office identified the body found as 38-year-old Gary Lance George, of Easley. George was reported missing on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. near Halter Drive.

One of his longtime work friends, Blake Hannah, said they were like brothers.

“We were business partners for three years. We were just hand in hand We loved racing,” Hannah said.

7NEWS also spoke with a family friend off-camera, who was at the search Sunday morning.

She said everyone is devastated.

She said George was a well-loved man and leaves behind a girlfriend, nieces and a nephew.

The cause of the death is still unknown at this time.

“There’s a lot of unanswered things, that just don’t make sense about him, you know,” Hannah said.

The coroner said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

They said that’s when they’ll be able to determine is the death is suspicious or not.