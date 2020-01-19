Missing swimmer found safe following search effort

UNDAY 3:30 P.M. UPDATE: The lost swimmer has been found safe on-shore, according to police.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach fire and police are responding to reports of a missing swimmer, according to fire officials.

The call came in around 1:43 p.m. Sunday, according to Captain Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach fire.

The search is happening in the area of 69th Avenue North. A description of the person is not yet available.

Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest said first responders are on the tops of buildings trying to get a better look.