MLK Day celebrations happening across SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Throughout the month, various events are underway in South Carolina to celebrate the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Top events include Lowcountry Voices’ Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Concert, the MLK Summit, MLK Ecumenical Service, and the MLK Day Parade televised by News 2.

Don’t miss the official City of Charleston Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade airing January 17 at noon on News 2!