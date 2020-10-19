Mold damage repairs at South Carolina schools could cost $3M

SEABROOK, S.C. (AP) — Officials for a South Carolina school district say it could cost up to $3 million to fix damage and prevent the future spread of mold that was discovered in two buildings.

Construction workers found the mold from high water activity inside the walls of a Beaufort County elementary and middle school while replacing classroom air-conditioning units.

District spokeswoman Candace Bruder told news outlets the mold was likely caused by “faulty air-conditioning installations” performed two decades ago.

The repair plan calls for replacing outdoor facades, installing drainage systems and working on HVAC units.

An environmental consulting firm confirmed the mold wasn’t dangerous to building occupants.