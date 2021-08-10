Mold in court building leads to court hearings on front lawn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Court hearings are being held outdoors after flooding revealed mold inside the municipal court building in Greenville.

The Greenville News reports that the building that houses Greenville Municipal Court remains closed after broken water and sewage lines revealed mold damage.

Tents have been set up for court hearings on the front lawn of the downtown building, and they’re expected to be used throughout the week.

The newspaper reports that repairs are still ongoing inside the court building, which was built in 1946.

City spokeswoman Beth Brotherton says the building has terra cotta clay pipes for parts of its plumbing that became impacted by underground roots.