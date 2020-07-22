Molly Spearman discusses South Carolina students and schools impacted by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman spoke about students and schools impacted by COVID-19.

Spearman says at one point there were up to 16,000 enrolled students unaccounted for when it came to online learning; however, she says as of Tuesday night, there are around 4-thousand students they are still working to contact.

She says providing internet access to children across the state will play a big role in how students return this school year.

It will also help keep record of attendance in and outside the classroom.

“So, that is a requirement of our reopening plan — that every student is invited to come in now; there could be some families who choose not to do that, it will not count against the child during those five weekdays. And depending on what the plan is and what the family chooses, attendance will be taken every day.”

Spearman says low-income students who choose to do virtual learning will be provided internet services first.

The funding for the services will come from the CARES Act.