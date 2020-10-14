Mom on trial for deaths of 2 babies says she blacked out

This Dec. 2018 photo provided by Horry County jail in South Carolina shows Alyssa Dayvault. The South Carolina mother on trial for placing two of her newborns in trash bags and throwing them away about a year apart told investigators she blacked out from the pain of delivering the second child alone, waking up 15 minutes later and finding the boy’s face blue. Prosecutors on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, played a recording of Dayvault’s interview with police who were called after Dayvault showed up at the hospital with an infection caused when she did not deliver the placenta along with the baby boy in December 2018. (Horry County jail via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mother on trial for placing two of her newborns in trash bags and throwing them away about a year apart told investigators she blacked out from the pain of delivering the second child alone.

The mother told police she woke up 15 minutes later and found the boy’s face blue.

Alyssa Dayvault did not show up for her trial this week on two counts of homicide by child abuse, but the case continued to move forward Wednesday at the Horry County courthouse with her lawyers putting on a defense.

Dayvault faces up to life in prison if convicted. The case could go to the jury Thursday.