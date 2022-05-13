GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – A one-time person of interest in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel remains behind bars Friday morning despite posting a $100,000 bond.

Raymond Douglas Moody was arrested this week on a charge of obstructing justice.

Records show that upon release, Moody is ordered not to leave the state of South Carolina and must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his bond. It further shows a mandatory court appearance scheduled for July 21 and August 18.

At last check, Moody was still being housed at the detention center in Georgetown County. Moody was arrested on May 4. Documents News 2 obtained on Thursday show the offense date listed for Raymond Moody’s obstructing justice charge is listed as the same date Brittanee Drexel disappeared — April 25, 2009.

Drexel was reported missing in 2009 after traveling from New York to Myrtle Beach with friends without her parents’ permission. The FBI announced in 2016 that she was kidnapped, taken to the McClellanville area in Charleston County, held for a few days against her will and killed. Drexel’s body has never been found.

Moody was named a person of interest in 2012 but was never charged in connection with the case, according to previous reporting. It’s unclear whether Moody is still considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance.

Moody is also a registered sex offender in South Carolina.