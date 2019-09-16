Moorer retrial: Video shows couple spent hours cleaning truck, burned rags after

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Day 5 of testimony Horry County Police Lt. Peter Cestare took the stand. During his testimony, he showed a video that was seized from the Moorer’s house. That video shows Sidney, Tammy and her sister Ashley spending hours cleaning the family’s truck, a few days after officers asked for permission to search it. The video also shows Sidney starting a fire pit and burning the rags used to wash and clean the truck.

“That black Ford F1-50 is parked in the driveway and is being cleaned extensively. The outside, particularly the front doors and the rear passenger doors; the interior crew compartment of that truck is being cleaned extensively, and when I say extensively, it goes on for several hours of them cleaning the car,” Cestare said.

“What also is fairly unusual to me is the rags that they’re cleaning the car with are then burned in a burn pile in the yard,” Cestare added.

Another video Lt. Cestare showed had Sidney switching out the home’s surveillance video cameras a few days after police searched the home with the family’s consent.

Also on the stand was Lt. Jeremy Leach with the State Highway Patrol. Lt. Leach testified that he studied surveillance video of a truck driving to and from the Peachtree Boat Landing the night Heather Elvis disappeared.

Lt. Leach told the jury that the truck in that video had brighter than average headlights and a toolbox similar to the one in the Moorer’s truck. Leach said he recreated the 2013 surveillance video by driving Moorer’s truck past the same camera and that the recreation matched the original video.

During cross-examinations, the defense argued that Leach could not see the truck’s tags from that video and therefore he could not determine it was Sidney’s truck.