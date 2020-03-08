Moped driver killed Friday ID’d; bond set for man charged

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The victim of Friday night’s vehicle versus moped crash on North Kings Highway has been identified.

Tommy Anderson, 51, of Myrtle Beach died in the wreck, according to deputy coroner Chris Dontell. Anderson was the driver of the moped and died on scene, Dontell said.

News13 reported Saturday one person was taken into custody following this wreck.

Myrtle Beach police have charged Shane Divine Bandolas, 25, with felony driving under the influence, resulting in death.

He is also facing a third degree assault and battery charge, but that is for another incident, police say.

Bandolas had a bond hearing Sunday morning. A judge set a $20,000 bond for the felony DUI charge and a $776 bond on the assault charge.

The wreck happened just before midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway near 44th Avenue North.

