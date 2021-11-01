More fruits, veggies available for WIC recipients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced that families participating in the Women, Infant, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) now have greater access to fruits and vegetables.

An increase to participants’ cash value benefits (CVB) was implemented November 1 and will run through December 31.

CVBs are typically $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, according to WIC Director Berry Kelly.

The temporary boost increases CVBs to $24 for children, $43 for pregnant and postpartum women, and $47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women.

CVBs are “credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers,” according to DHEC.

