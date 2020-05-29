More parents in SC are considering homeschooling their children

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – COVID-19 created instant homeschools across the country, and looking ahead some parents say the homeschool option is looking better and better.

While homeschooling is not for everyone, those who choose to do it said it opens the door of learning on a whole new level.

“One of the main things that I’ve learned is to be flexible with it and look for what their needs are and meet them where they’re at,” Casey Williams, who homeschools, said.

These moms are the first to admit that meeting your child where they are will be an adjustment for both parent and student.

“I was so down on myself because we didn’t get that stuff done and it started to stress me out and that’s when I started thinking, ‘maybe we can’t do it this way. ‘Maybe we have to go day by day and see what we get done that day,’” Nicole Guyton said.

“I would definitely say have a plan. Don’t just go at it as whatever’s gonna be is gonna be. Have a plan, but be willing to be flexible with that plan in order to see what works best for them,” Williams said.

Combined they have 13 years of homeschooling experience, and Williams is a former public school teacher.

In South Carolina, if you want to bring the classroom home, you have at least 3 options:

Public / private homeschooling

Online schooling

Parents homeschooling must check in with the state after 90 and 180 days.

While each state has different criteria, in South Carolina homeschools must register with the state, hold at least a high school diploma or GED, teach for 180 days a year and cover all basic subjects.

These moms created a co-op community, connecting them with others.

“It’s changed so much over the last 20 years. The associations do proms, they do formal graduation ceremonies,” Williams said.

While homeschooling isn’t for everyone, those who do it said its rewarding.

“If I picked one take away from homeschooling that has been the best for me, it would be being able to see those light bulb moments in my kids, and I can’t even explain how wonderful it is,”

Homeschool mom Ashleigh Mallard said.

In Spartanburg, homeschoolers can play public school sports, even if they don’t go to the school. There are also homeschool teams that the kids can join.