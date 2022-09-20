COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of women are registering to vote in the wake of the late June Supreme Court decision to roll back constitutional protections for abortion.

It is a trend that has reverberated across the United States, including in South Carolina.

Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24 and since, more than 36,000 women have registered to vote in the state, accounting for nearly 55% of all newly registered voters.

State election officials say that figure mirrors the voter share in South Carolina.

“Over the past couple of years, it does look like women typically register more than men,” spokesperson for the South Carolina Election Commission John Michael Catalano said. “Right now it’s roughly 55 percent of all registered voters in South Carolina are women and roughly 45 percent are men.”

So while it is not unusual to have more female voters than male voters as a whole, South Carolina saw a larger increase in the number of registered voters in the former demographic.

According to a report from the South Carolina Election Commission, there were 1,839,388 women registered to vote as of Sept 1. Prior to June, there were 1,823,500—an increase of 15,888.

Greenville County leads the way with 186,294 voters followed by Richland County and Charleston County.

For male voters, there were 1,493,047 registered in the state prior to June 24 and 1,504,104 after—an increase of 11,057.

These numbers suggest that the Dobbs decision and subsequent state legislature moves could be motivating female voters.

Just over one month after the Supreme Court decision was handed down, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law went into effect on July 27—banning most abortions after six weeks.

In the week that followed, nearly 3,000 women registered to vote compared to about 1,800 men.

Although the law was temporarily blocked by a federal court, officials from the League of Women Voters of South Carolina said such efforts could be contributing to the surge, especially among younger voters.

“The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision and South Carolina’s legislative efforts to curtail access to abortion–or even eliminate access–have no doubt increased voter registration among women, especially young women,” LWVSC President Nancy Williams said. “They are coming to understand that unless they are politically active and use the vote to voice their opinions, rights that they have had for their entire lifetimes can be eliminated.

But, it might not be just abortion rights that are driving more women to register. The slight bumps in both female and male voter registration from 2018 suggest that more people, in general, are paying attention to and eager to participate in the midterms elections.

“The League of Women Voters urges all citizens who are new to the state or have not registered to vote to do so and, then– and more importantly, to exercise their right to vote,” Williams said.