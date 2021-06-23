More than 100 teachers for Meeting Street Schools to be awarded performance bonuses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Meeting Street Schools (MSS) will be awarding more than 100 teachers with performance bonuses for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I think it’s an amazing thing to work for a school and organization that truly sees the value in teachers and is willing to reward them for their accomplishments with students during the year,” says fifth grade teacher Kaitlin Payton. “To have a financial incentive to recognize the growth makes the work all year feel valued and appreciated, which I know is not the same in other school systems.”

The performance bonus is based on student academic growth from fall to spring. As student progress academically, the earning potential increases for MSS students. An elementary school teacher could earn just over to $60,000 in their first year, this number includes teacher base salary plus potential performance bonuses.

Teachers that have received the bonus earned close to $5,000, and some earned more than $10,000.

Chris Weiden, Founding Principal of Meeting Elementary at Burn, describes teachers as the “driving force” for students to reach their full academic potentials. “Great teachers deserve to be compensated as if they are truly irreplaceable, because they are. I’m proud to be a part of an organization that is committed to this type of initiative,” Weiden added.

For more information about Meeting Street Schools, visit www.meetingstreetschools.org.