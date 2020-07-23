More than 14K people filed an unemployment claim in South Carolina last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims saw a slight decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending July 18th totaled 14,346, an decrease of 4,983 compared to the previous week’s count of 19,329.

This data means 14,346 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

“The latest initial claims data is evidence of a strong South Carolina economy. This week marks a more significant decrease than we have noted in the last six weeks of initial claims data. In fact, it is the lowest number since the pre-pandemic week of March 14, 2020,” states executive director, Dan Ellzey.

“The FPUC program, which provides an additional $600 per week to eligible claimants will end on July 25. If there is no extension of the benefit, the $600 payment will no longer be paid to eligible claimants. There is, however, congressional activity involving an extension or amendment of the current law. If additional funding is included in the new legislation, the US Department of Labor will have to provide guidance to states and then it will become the states’ responsibility to implement the program. The complexity of changes will dictate the timeline of implementation, which means there could be a lapse before the new law can be executed and additional payments are distributed. If there is a lapse, claimants will continue to receive their weekly benefit amount for each week they are found eligible for benefits, and, of course, if new legislation allows for a back date of pay,” said Ellzey.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.37 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 993 claims

Berkeley County: 706 claims

Dorchester County: 442 claims

Colleton County: 135 claims

Georgetown County: 181 claims

Williamsburg County: 132 claims