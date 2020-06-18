More than 19,000 people filed an unemployment claim in South Carolina last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims saw another decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

It comes after a spike in unemployment claims last week.

The advance numbers for the week ending June 13th totaled 19,366, a decrease of 3,368 compared to the previous week’s count of 22,734.

This data means 19,366 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

“With the latest claim week, the state’s total number of initial claims has now reached more than 600,000. This is a significant milestone and true indicator of the widespread effects of COVID-19 on our state, workforce and economy,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“This represents a significant number of people who have lost their jobs. And, it explains the magnitude of the money that has been paid out in unemployment benefits. As of June 16, that number is $2.2 billion paid to unemployed South Carolinians. On a positive note, our agency is hearing from numerous businesses who are actively looking for employees and industries who are busily ramping up to respond to consumer and market demands,” continued Ellzey.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $2.2 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

“I encourage individuals who are out of a job to take advantage of the tools on the SC Works Online Services website, www.jobs.scworks.org, and monitor our social media which will be highlighting hot jobs around the state each week. Jobseekers can also call an SC Works Center in their area. Staff work daily, both virtually and by phone, connecting people with employers who are eagerly looking for workers. I would also encourage employers to utilize the job matching service that we provide through our online database that is free to employers and job seekers,” said Ellzey.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 1,311 claims

Berkeley County: 773 claims

Dorchester County: 571 claims

Colleton County: 236 claims

Georgetown County: 251 claims

Williamsburg County: 165 claims