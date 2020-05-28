More than 24,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, decrease continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims continues to see a decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending May 23rd totaled 24,950, a decrease of 4,496 compared to the previous week’s count of 29,446.

This data means 24,950 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

“While we see another downward-trending week, the number of people filing initial claims in South Carolina is still high, demonstrating the serious importance of the jobs that are now becoming available in our state as more and more businesses re-open their doors carefully and safely,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Ellzey went on to say, “Our agency is tasked with offering critical benefits during unemployment and critical services for re-employment. If you are in a position where you know that your layoff was permanent and you need help finding your next job opportunity, please know that our staff and the employees of the SC Works centers throughout the state are here to help.”

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $1.5 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others) and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 1,837 claims

Berkeley County: 1,057 claims

Dorchester County: 707 claims

Colleton County: 213 claims

Georgetown County: 331 claims

Williamsburg County: 159 claims