More than 29,000 people applied for unemployment insurance in SC last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims continues to see a decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending May 16th totaled 29,446, a decrease of 3,067 compared to the previous week’s count of 32,513.

This data means 29,446 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

“Throughout the duration of this crisis, our priority is processing claims and backdating payments appropriately. We want to reassure all claimants that if and when they are found eligible, critical payments will be paid to them. Since the pandemic began in March of this year, we have received 515,595 initial claims for unemployment and paid out more than $1.35 billion dollars,”said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Ellzey went on to say, “We are close to launching our third and final federal program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which will be available to South Carolinians who exhaust their 20 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits and are still unemployed.”

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $1.09 billion in a combination of state UI From March 15, 2020, to May 19, 2020, the agency has paid more than $1.35 billion in a combination of state UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others) and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 2,505 claims

Berkeley County: 1,836 claims

Dorchester County: 1,306 claims

Colleton County: 238 claims

Georgetown County: 339 claims

Williamsburg County: 147 claims