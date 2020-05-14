More than 32,000 people filed unemployment claims in South Carolina last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims continues to see a decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending May 9th totaled 32,513, a decrease of 14,234 compared to the previous week’s count of 46,747.

“Over the last week, we have seen another decline in the number of Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims. This four-week trend correlates with the gradual transition from pronounced unemployment to a portion of the population reporting back to work as the Governor reengages the state’s businesses,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

This data means 32,513 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $1.09 billion in a combination of state UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others) and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 2,671 claims

Berkeley County: 1,521 claims

Dorchester County: 1,090 claims

Colleton County: 236 claims

Georgetown County: 328 claims

Williamsburg County: 188 claims