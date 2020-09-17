More than 4,000 unemployment claims filed across South Carolina last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s initial unemployment insurance claims saw a decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending September 12th totaled 4,283 which was a decrease of 830 claims compared to the previous week’s count of 5,113.

This data means 4,283 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week. 739,643 claims have been received since mid-March.

“Initial claims had another significant decline for claim week of September 6 – September 12, decreasing 830 claims from the week prior. While we are still looking at initial claims that are double what they were pre-COVID (2,093 for claim week ending March 14, 2020 and 1,889 for claim week ending March 7, 2020), our state continues to bounce back,” said executive director, Dan Ellzey.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $4 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 286 claims

Berkeley County: 168 claims

Dorchester County: 117 claims

Colleton County: 42 claims

Georgetown County: 42 claims

Williamsburg County: 29 claims