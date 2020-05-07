More than 45,000 employment claims were filed in South Carolina last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims continues to see a decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending May 2nd totaled 46,747, a decrease of 18,412 compared to the previous week’s count of 65,159.

“Our agency is encouraged to report the third straight weekly decline in the number of Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims. We understand, however, that this good news is tempered by the record high number of claims overall,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

This data means 46,747 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $831 million in a combination of state UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others) and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 4,273 claims

Berkeley County: 2,188 claims

Dorchester County: 1,564 claims

Colleton County: 326 claims

Georgetown County: 598 claims

Williamsburg County: 281 claims