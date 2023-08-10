CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Watch your speed! That was the message from state troopers during last month’s speeding enforcement campaign, Operation Southern Slow Down.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) partnered with other local law enforcement agencies to increase patrols on interstates and highways for one week, mostly targeting drivers traveling at speeds above the posted limit.

“We really look at places where we see very high speeds and where we see people speeding and ultimately, that’s usually on interstates,” SCHP Trooper Nick Pye said.

Simply traveling too fast can have deadly consequences, Pye explained, noting that speeding is among the three most common contributing factors to fatal collisions across the state.

“If something causes you — whether it’s your own fault or someone else’s — to run off the road and you strike a tree, you striking that tree at 40 or 45 mph is a lot different than you striking that tree at 65 or 70 mph,” he said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), 2,243 collisions were reported statewide between July 17 and July 23. Of those, 619 (27.5%) involved speeding or driving too fast for conditions, and speeding resulted in five fatalities.

Speed-related traffic deaths dropped by 37.5% from the week before compared to the week of the crackdown, while speed-related collisions, in general, fell roughly 15% during the same time.

From 2017 through 2020, traffic deaths in the five states participating in the crackdown decreased by 2% from the week before to the week of the campaign and speed-related traffic deaths fell 14%.

The tri-county area — Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties — saw 77 speed-related collisions during the 2023 campaign, a 17% decrease from the previous year, SCDPS reported.

In Charleston County, speed contributed to 11.8% of total collisions during the campaign week compared to 29.3% in Berkeley County and 28.8% in Dorchester County.

The decrease in speed-related collisions during this year’s campaign indicates that heightened law enforcement presence on the roadways may encourage drivers to think twice before traveling above the posted speed limit or engaging in other dangerous behavior.

“Any time you have more of a presence on the roadway, it’s going to prevent things,” Pye said.

The campaign also falls during what is called the “100 Deadly Days of Summer,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically increase. And while fatality numbers are down so far this year, Pye says even one death is too many.

“Our goal at SCDPS and SCHP is Target Zero so we’re going to continue working to get to that number,” he said.

He reminds people that driving is the most dangerous activity done on a daily basis.

“I’m really pleased to say that I believe that the public, most of the public, is taking the initiative to understand that now and it’s really shown.”