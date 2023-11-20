SUMTER, SC (WSPA) — Dozens of foster children in South Carolina will be in their forever homes just in time for the holidays.

Monday was recognized as Statewide Adoption Day by the South Carolina judicial branch.

Family court hearings were held in Charleston, Greenville, Horry and Sumter counties to finalize more than 70 public adoptions.

Officials with the state Department of Social Services (SC DSS) said at the start of this month there were more than 140 children in the state’s foster care system who were available for adoption.

“We are on track for 2023 to be the highest number of adoptions over the last five years,”said DSS Spokesperson Connelly-Anne Ragley.

Before Monday, DSS said it had already finalized 517 public adoptions in South Carolina since the start of the calendar year.

Ragley said if you are interested in adopting, head to Heartfelt Calling’s website or call (888) 828-3555.