More than 730K unemployment claims received in SC since mid-March; slight decrease reported last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s initial unemployment insurance claims saw a decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending August 29th totaled 5,019 which was a decrease of 505 compared to the previous week’s count of 5,524.

This data means 5,019 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week. 730,247 claims have been received since mid-March.

“We have reached a new low in weekly initial claims filed since the pandemic began in mid-March. As the numbers continue to decline, it’s logically expected that the downward trend week-over-week will become less significant as the economy continues to improve,” said SC Department of Employment and Workforce’s executive director Dan Ellzey.

“Until South Carolina completes a full economic recovery, our staff will remain committed to those we serve. From processing and paying out critical unemployment insurance benefits, to initiating new ways to provide jobseekers services (virtually, in a drive-thru setting and in-person), to identifying Lifeboat Jobs to help job seekers find financial stability, our mission remains the same as day one,” Ellzey said.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.91 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 346 claims

Berkeley County: 193 claims

Dorchester County: 138 claims

Colleton County: 43 claims

Georgetown County: 64 claims

Williamsburg County: 36 claims