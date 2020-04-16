More than 87,000 South Carolinians filed unemployment claims last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims saw another rise for instate workers last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending April 11th totaled 87,686, an increase of 3.14%, compared to the previous week’s count of 85,018 – which was a 4,293% increase from the week of March 14th, when only 1,996 claims were filed.

This means 87,686 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

The SC Department of Employment and Workforce has processed 268,614 claims in the four weeks since the pandemic began as opposed to the four weeks prior to the pandemic when the agency processed a total of 7,783 initial claims

$114 million has been paid in $600 CARES Act benefits and regular South Carolina Unemployment Insurance benefits Sunday-Tuesday of this week alone. This is before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance have even reached the state.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 6,877 claims

Berkeley County: 4,102 claims

Dorchester County: 2,792 claims

Colleton County: 494 claims

Georgetown County: 709 claims

Williamsburg County: 341 claims