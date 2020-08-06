More than 8K people filed an unemployment claim in South Carolina last week, numbers decreasing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims saw another decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending August 1st totaled 8,909, a decrease of 3,285 compared to the previous week’s count of 12,194.

This data means 8,909 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week. 706,528 claims have been received since mid-March.

“For the first time since this pandemic began, our initial claims numbers have dipped well below the 10,000 mark. People are reentering the workplace as employers find new ways to provide innovative and safe working conditions. With the latest restrictions removed last week on theaters, sports venues and concerts, the hope in the coming weeks is this will give a needed boost to many of our state’s desirable attractions and the talented hospitality-driven employees who work there,” states executive director Dan Ellzey.

“In fact, there are approximately 45,000 South Carolina jobs posted online. SC Works centers around the state have services, virtually and in person, to help individuals connect with actively-hiring employers and hot jobs in their area. People can also take advantage of the state’s largest job database by logging into jobs.scworks.org, posting a resume and searching for work,” said Ellzey.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.68 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 536 claims

Berkeley County: 403 claims

Dorchester County: 327 claims

Colleton County: 104 claims

Georgetown County: 89 claims

Williamsburg County: 70 claims