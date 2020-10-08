More than a dozen SC Red Cross volunteers deployed to assist with Hurricane Delta relief efforts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Red Cross volunteers from across South Carolina are deploying to the Gulf Coast to assist communities as they prepare for impacts from Hurricane Delta.

While officials with the American Red Cross Palmetto SC Region say the number of team members being deployed continues to change, there are currently 13 volunteers with the South Carolina team heading to help with storm response efforts.

“Of those 13, there are some supporting virtually and others that are providing on-the-ground support,” said Ben Williamson, Director of Communications, American Red Cross, Palmetto SC Region.

Among the volunteers helping with Hurricane Delate preparations include five from the Lowcountry, one from the Upstate, three from Central South Carolina and four from Eastern part of the state.

Williamson said the Red Cross of South Carolina has nearly 40 volunteers deployed across the country helping in disaster recovery from the Western Wildfires, Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Delta.

He said all volunteers have been screened and show no symptoms of COVID-19. They have also completed COVID-19 operating procedure training.

The American Red Cross is preparing to shelter and support families from Texas to Florida. The organization has pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies and have trained volunteers ready to support.

Williamson said the Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross stands ready to send additional disaster-workers as needed.