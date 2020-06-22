More virus cases linked to travel from W. Virginia to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than two dozen coronavirus cases in a northern West Virginia county have been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Preston County health officials said three more cases were connected Sunday to the popular beach tourism spot, pushing the county’s total to 26 following trips to Myrtle Beach.

Health officials say those testing positive along with others who had close contact with someone having a confirmed case must self-quarantine.

Virus cases from other counties involving Myrtle Beach trips include at least six in Kanawha and five in Cabell.