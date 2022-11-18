An American Goldfinch is seen on a feeder. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Carolina from Project FeederWatch.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 60 count sites in South Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#42. White-eyed Vireo (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 3%

— #2. South Carolina: 2%

#42. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

#42. Red-headed Woodpecker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. Delaware: 6%

— #2. Oklahoma: 6%

— #4. Kentucky: 5%

— #5. Missouri: 4%

#42. Pileated Woodpecker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 15%

— #3. Vermont: 12%

— #4. Indiana: 11%

— #4. Washington: 11%

#42. Painted Bunting (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 27%

— #2. South Carolina: 2%

#42. House Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 7%

— #2. Florida: 6%

— #3. Texas: 3%

— #4. Arizona: 2%

— #4. California: 2%

#42. Great Egret (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 2%

— #1. South Carolina: 2%

#42. Blue-headed Vireo (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 2%

— #1. South Carolina: 2%

#42. Bald Eagle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 2%

— #2. Minnesota: 1%

#41. Snowy Egret

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 2%

— #1. Florida: 2%

#40. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 18%

— #2. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. South Dakota: 13%

— #5. Montana: 12%

#38. Muscovy Duck (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 3.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 2%

#38. Killdeer

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 3.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 2%

— #2. Tennessee: 1%

#37. Brewer’s Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 5.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 7%

— #2. Oregon: 2%

— #2. South Carolina: 2%

— #2. Iowa: 2%

— #5. Missouri: 1%

#34. Hermit Thrush (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 19%

— #2. North Carolina: 10%

— #3. Virginia: 6%

— #3. Delaware: 6%

— #3. Georgia: 6%

#34. Hairy Woodpecker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

#34. Barred Owl

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 10%

— #2. Nebraska: 4%

— #3. South Carolina: 3%

— #4. Vermont: 2%

— #5. Missouri: 1%

#32. Red-breasted Nuthatch (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

#32. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 9%

— #2. Tennessee: 8%

— #2. Kentucky: 8%

— #4. Louisiana: 7%

— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

#31. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.62

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

#30. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

#29. Fish Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 2.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 5%

— #2. South Carolina: 3%

— #3. North Carolina: 2%

— #4. Tennessee: 1%

— #4. New Jersey: 1%

#28. Canada Goose

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 9.58

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 3%

— #1. South Carolina: 3%

— #3. Vermont: 2%

— #3. Illinois: 2%

— #5. North Carolina: 1%

#27. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 13.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

#25. Red-shouldered Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%

#25. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

#24. Mallard

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 2.56

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 10%

— #2. South Dakota: 6%

— #3. South Carolina: 5%

— #4. Utah: 4%

— #5. Delaware: 3%

#23. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 3.62

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 73%

— #2. Idaho: 64%

— #3. Wyoming: 63%

— #3. South Dakota: 63%

— #5. Montana: 51%

#22. Belted Kingfisher

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 7%

— #2. Alabama: 3%

— #3. Georgia: 1%

#21. Great Blue Heron

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 7%

— #2. Alabama: 3%

— #3. Texas: 2%

— #3. Florida: 2%

#20. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

#19. Palm Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.49

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 43%

— #2. South Carolina: 7%

— #3. Alabama: 3%

— #4. Tennessee: 2%

— #5. Georgia: 1%

#18. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.59

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

#17. Common Ground Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 4.75

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 8%

— #3. South Carolina: 7%

— #3. Louisiana: 7%

— #5. Alabama: 3%

#16. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

#15. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 12%

— #2. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. North Carolina: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #4. Georgia: 8%

#13. Song Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

#13. Gray Catbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 16%

— #2. South Carolina: 10%

— #3. North Carolina: 2%

— #4. New Hampshire: 1%

#12. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.63

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 19%

— #3. Tennessee: 17%

— #4. South Carolina: 10%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

#11. Baltimore Oriole

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.67

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 10%

— #2. Florida: 4%

— #3. North Carolina: 2%

— #4. Georgia: 1%

#10. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Connecticut: 12%

— #4. Tennessee: 11%

— #5. Illinois: 10%

#9. Brown-headed Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 1.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 27%

— #2. North Carolina: 24%

— #3. South Carolina: 15%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

— #5. Virginia: 4%

#8. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 4.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

#7. Pine Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 30%

— #2. South Carolina: 17%

— #3. Georgia: 12%

— #4. North Carolina: 11%

— #5. Louisiana: 7%

#6. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 2.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

#5. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 2.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%

#4. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 18%

– Average group size: 1.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

#3. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. North Carolina: 18%

— #4. California: 17%

— #5. Alabama: 16%

#2. Eastern Phoebe

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 1.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 29%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. Florida: 16%

— #3. Alabama: 16%

— #5. North Carolina: 11%

#1. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 23%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%