Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Charleston, South Carolina, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Charleston below:

#10. 24 Church St, Charleston ($5,250,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,092 square feet; $861 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 206 Passerelle Ct, Charleston ($5,350,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 3,983 square feet; $1,343 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1456 McPherson Lndg, Johns Island ($5,500,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 4,759 square feet; $1,155 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 117 Broad St, Charleston ($5,500,000)

– 10 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 8,285 square feet; $663 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 17 Meeting St, Charleston ($5,995,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,276 square feet; $1,136 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 5614 Southern Pines Ln, Kiawah Island ($6,495,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 3,735 square feet; $1,738 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 18 Church St, Charleston ($6,590,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 6,875 square feet; $958 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 5240 Southern Pines Ln, Kiawah Island ($6,795,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 3,641 square feet; $1,866 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 5624 Southern Pines Ln, Kiawah Island ($6,995,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 3,735 square feet; $1,872 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 117 Broad and 17 Orange St, Charleston ($7,495,000)

– 12 bedrooms; 13 bathrooms; 9,887 square feet; $758 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

