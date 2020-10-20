Most pedestrian fatalities happen in October, troopers say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say more than 130 pedestrians have been killed in the state this year.

Troopers say they typically see the most pedestrian fatalities in October.

“As warm weather is hanging around and you got fall weather in the air, it just prompts people to be out and if you got more people out, then you’re going to have more pedestrians that are walking,” said Trooper Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

South Carolina troopers suggest using crosswalks and sidewalks when walking.

If there isn’t one, walk as far from the edge of the road as possible, face traffic, and wear bright closing and a reflective vest.