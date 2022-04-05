CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Listen up, expectant parents!

Using Social Security data, names.org has compiled a list of the most popular baby names in South Carolina for 2022.

Oliva and Ava have dominated girl names in South Carolina for the last five years and held on to the top two spots on this year’s list.

The same goes for William and Noah who landed at No. 1 and No. 2 on the list, respectively.

Seven of the top boy’s names and six of the top girl’s names also made the national top 10 list. The names unique to South Carolina are Jackson, John, Levi, Carter, Harper, Elizabeth, and Nova.

Nova, coming in at No. 10 on the girl names list, and Levi, coming in at No. 9 on the boy names list, are the two newest most popular names.

10 most popular names for boys in South Carolina

William Noah Liam Elijah James Jackson John Oliver Levi Carter

10 most popular names for girls in South Carolina