Most SC schools to restart in person just a few days a week

Media members document the inside of a fifth grade classroom set up for social distancing during a media demonstration at A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering Monday, July 20, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Most school districts in South Carolina won’t open their doors to students all five days a week when they start the new academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the governor demanded all schools offer a five-day per week in-person option.

The state Education Department approved the last of the reopening plans for all 81 districts in the state Monday.

Just one out of every five school districts will open their doors to students five days a week, and four plans start without any in-person option for classes.

More than 50 districts are splitting students into two groups to come to the school two days a week.