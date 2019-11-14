Mother and grandmother charged with neglect that led to 16-year-old’s death

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a mother and grandmother have been charged with neglect that led to the death of a handicapped teen.

Kynika Green, 32, was charged for the murder of her 16-year-old daughter.

Dasie Green, 64, who also resided at the home was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators responded to a call about a deceased juvenile on April 30 at a residence near Beason Road.

Paramedics attempted to revive the teenager through CPR but eventually the effort was called off.

After a long investigation, it was determined that the teen died from medical neglect.

According to the warrant, investigators learned that care instructions and prescriptions went unheeded.

“This is a tragic, tragic situation no matter how you see it…” “There were other children in the home. They lost a sister. No winners here. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bond for Dasie Green was set at $15,000 with a 10% option.

Bond for Kynika Green was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.

Kynika Green faces a sentence from 30 years to life in prison, if convicted.

Dasie Green’s charge can bring a sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine.