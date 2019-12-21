Mother killed, two injured in house fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is dead two others are being treated at a burn center after a fire in Anderson County.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the home to go up in flames on the morning of Friday, December 20.

Investigators said that five people, two adults and three children, lived in the home.

The children’s mother was killed in the fire.

A man and one of the children are in critical condition.

They were transported to the burn center in Augusta.

Two other young children were rescued from the building and are now with family.