Mother of toddler shot in Florence County arrested, charged

SCRANTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies have arrested the mother of the toddler who was shot in Scranton last month.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Tineisha Shaquala Cooper, 26, of Lake City, on Tuesday, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

The shooting happened on November 24 in the 1900 block of Boyd Street in Scranton, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Cooper told authorities she was at work during the time of the shooting, but later said she was at the location at the time of the shooting, the warrants say. The child was “seriously shot in the abdominal area of his body, causing severe and life threatening injuries.”

Cooper “stated that at the time of the shooting, she ran out of the back door of the residence, and was gone for approx. five minutes without checking on the condition of her son,” warrants also say.

Warrants also allege that Cooper removed her daughter from school “to sit with her son while he was in the hospital receiving treatment for his gunshot injuries.”

Cooper was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to booking records. She is charged with:

children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

report/giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

