ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her son have been charged with murder after a 50-year-old man was found beaten to death in Belton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heather Capri Thompson and her son Owen Michael Morrison Sunday night for the murder of Paul Michael Owen, of Belton.

Deputies said the investigation began on Father’s Day when investigators were responding to an unrelated call regarding vandalism on Henry Thomas Road.

While responding to the area, authorities located Owen’s body outside the neighboring home.

Deputies said they had previously responded to the scene in reference to a domestic call involving Owen and Thompson.

Investigators discovered that Owen was beaten to death with an object by Morrison.

Deputies located Thompson and her son less than 24 hours after the incident inside a church on McDuffie Street.

Detectives said both individuals confessed to the homicide and were taken into custody.

Thompson and Morrison remain in custody in the Anderson County Detention Center.

Owen’s death remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.