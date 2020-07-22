MUGS: 39 charged in multi-county drug operation in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments on 39 people for their alleged participation in an Upstate drug trafficking conspiracy, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation known as “Groundhog Day.”

According to a news release, the drug trafficking involved heroin and methamphetamine, as well as other illegal narcotics.

“The State Grand Jury returned 7 indictments alleging multiple but connected charges and conspiracies relating to trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of methamphetamine. The investigation revealed that this organization allegedly trafficked large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics into the Upstate during the course of its operation, which allegedly began as early as March of 2018,” according to the release.

The investigation has so far resulted in the seizure of over 54 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly five pounds of heroin, about a half a pound of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, as well as various prescription pills.

According to the release, firearms, cash and vehicles were also recovered by law enforcement during the investigation.

During a news conference Wednesday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, joined by other law enforcement leaders from across the Upstate, shared their findings after a roughly two-year narcotics investigation.

Wright said some of the individuals charged were arrested in counties throughout the Upstate, including Spartanbug, Cherokee, Greenville, Laurens, Pickens and Anderson counties.

According to the sheriff, SLED was also involved in the operation and said a portion of the drugs were recovered through the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Wright said the drug operation would not have been as successful as it was without the help of the surrounding law enforcement agencies, but said their fight in the war on drugs is far from over.

The following individuals were charged in the investigation:

  1. Cristobal Avila
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
    iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
  2. Richard James Chastain, Jr. (a/k/a “Jamie”) (a/k/a “Mike Jones”)
    a. 2020-GS-47-06 (Pickens County)
    i. Distribution of Methamphetamine (2 counts): 0-15 years and/or $25,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  3. Joseph Kaleb Lee Cheatwood
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500
    iii. Driving Under Suspension, Third or Subsequent Offense: 6 months-3 years and $1,000
    iv. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
  4. Jennifer Chasidy Cole
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
  5. Roland Van Crocker
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  6. Juan Francisco Esquivel
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2020-GS-47-04 (Spartanburg County)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
    ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or
    $0-$25,000
    iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
    iv. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
    v. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
    vi. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5
    years
    vii. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
  7. Kristopher Lee Foster
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000
  8. Robin Brian Frady
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
  9. Armando Nicolas Garcia (a/k/a “Mondo”) (a/k/a “Boogie”)
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
    ii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
    iii. Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500
    iv. Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000
  10. Marion Douglas Garnett, Jr. (a/k/a “Lil Bro”) (a/k/a “Bro”)
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Driving Under Suspension: 0-30 days and/or $300
    ii. Reckless Driving: 0-30 days or $25-$200
    iii. Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Second or Subsequent Offense: 0-5 years
    iv. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
    v. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    vi. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Narcotic Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) (2 counts):
    0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000
    vii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
    viii. Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
    ix. Assault and Battery, 1st degree: 1-10 years
  11. Nicole Allison Garrett (a/k/a “Nikki”)
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
    ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
    iii. Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (3 counts): 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000
    iv. Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
  12. William Keith Gary, Jr.
    a. 2020-GS-47-04 (Spartanburg County)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
    ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or
    $0-$25,000
    iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
    iv. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
    v. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
    vi. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5
    years
    vii. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
  13. Serena Leigh Hall
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
    ii. Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance: 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000
  14. William Dexter Harman
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  15. William Levi Harman
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  16. Brandy Deanne Henderson
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000
    ii. Possession of Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
  17. Ryanesha Fortaye Hollis
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Narcotic Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15
    years and/or $0-$25,000
    iv. Obstruction of Justice: Court’s discretion
  18. Marcos Enrique Hidalgo Orduna
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
    iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
  19. Kristina Johnson (a/k/a “MJ”)
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  20. Tia Celest Martin
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  21. Robin Nicole Page
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
    iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
  22. Ronnie Dale Pearson (a/k/a “Egg”)
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
  23. Heather Price
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  24. Ashley Nichole Pulliam
    a. 2020-GS-47-04 (Spartanburg County)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
    ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or
    $0-$25,000
    iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
    iv. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
    v. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
    vi. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5
    years
    vii. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
  25. Andrew Rodriguez
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
  26. Heather Rodriguez (a/k/a “Heather Rowe”)
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  27. Keyon Rogers
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  28. Angel Manuel Rosales (a/k/a “Looney”)
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (2 counts): 5
    years
    iii. Trafficking Cocaine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
    iv. Distribution of a Controlled Substance within Proximity of School: 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000
    v. Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
    vi. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
    vii. Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child: 0-10 years and/or fine in the discretion of the Court
  29. Kevin Sams
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  30. Charles Dewayne Seagraves
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
    iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
  31. Matthew Drake Simmons
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams (2 counts): 3-10 years and $25,000
    ii. Receiving, Possessing, Concealing, Selling, or Disposing of Stolen Vehicle, Value $2,000 to $10,000:
    0-5 years and/or a fine in the court’s discretion
    iii. Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
    iv. Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500
  32. Jennifer Elizabeth Smith
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
  33. Jennifer Dianna Sorgee
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-30 (Anderson County)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5
    years
    iii. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony (3 counts): 0-5 years and/or
    $0-$2,000
  34. Amanda Lynn Stephens
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000
    ii. Obstruction of Justice: Court’s discretion
  35. Colt Matthew Tunstall
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
    ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
    iii. Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
  36. Joshua Williamson
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
  37. Jonathan Blake Willingham
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2020-GS-47-01 (Cherokee County)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    iii. Possession of Marijuana, 2nd offense: 0-1 year and/or $200-$1,000
    iv. Possession of a Schedule I-IV Controlled Substance, 2nd offense: 0-1 year and/or $0-$2,000
    v. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
    c. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
    ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
  38. Patrick Ryan Wooten
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
    iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
  39. Robert Jackson Wooten
    a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
    b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
    i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
    ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
    iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

The following is slideshow of those charged in the investigation. Their mugshots were provided by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, bond hearing were held on Nov. 4, 2019 and July 15, 2020 in Richland County.

Marion Douglas Garnett, Jr. and Jonathan Blake Willingham were both denied bond. The other defendants were given surety and personal recognizance bonds.

According to the release, William Dexter Harman is still a fugitive. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division or Crimestoppers.

The following agencies were assisted in the investigation:

  • Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division
  • South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)
  • Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office
  • SouthCarolina Department of Corrections
  • Pickens County Sheriff’s Office
  • Anderson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
  • Greenville County Sheriff’s Office
  • United States Marshals Service
  • United States Postal Inspection Service

“The State Grand Jury and the partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and federal, state and local agencies have proven to be effective in addressing multi-county drug trafficking,” Wilson said. “The Attorney General’s Office and all of the agencies involved are committed to fighting the trafficking of drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl to the citizens of our State.”

