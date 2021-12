CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are requesting information on the whereabouts of a 75-year-old man last seen in the area of Hampton.

According to a report, James Williams was last seen on November 20 on Highway 601, close by the Hampton DSS building around 9 a.m.

Those that have information regarding Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call (843) 554-1111 or Hampton County Dispatch at (803) 943-9261.