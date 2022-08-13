GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted a high school jamboree.

Deputies said the incident occurred at Greenwood High School and multiple arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office said reports were made that shots were fired during the incident but investigators have not found any evidence regarding those statements.

Anyone that witnessed shots being fired or has evidence should contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating the incident at this time.